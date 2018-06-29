'Father Of The Year' Trailer: David Spade Stars In An Adam Sandler Comedy With No Sandler

"My Dad could beat up your Dad!"You and your friends probably made this lame boast to one another as kids, and maybe back then you thought maybe one day the situation would arise when neighborhood dads would actually come to blows. Only in the movies does that happen, and the folks at Adam Sandler's Happy Madison think it makes a great idea to center an entire comedy around. And so we have, a Netflix film that stars Sandler's buddy David Spade and...Nat Faxon? Wait, no Sandler???Nope, Sandler doesn't feature in the film at all. In fact it's woefully short on the usual Sandler pals who cling to his every movie. The premise is simple enough. A pair of college grads get into a heated argumnent over which one's Dad would win in a fight, and their respective fathers, who both appear to be losers in different ways, take it too seriously.I think it's worth noting there are no credited writers on this. You can't find 'em on Wikipedia or on IMDB. And maybe I could find them if I did some digging but it says something that they aren't featured more prominently. It's almost like the script doesn't matter all that much.hits Netflix on July 20th.