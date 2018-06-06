Everybody Wants A Piece Of Amber Heard In Trailer For Controversial 'London Fields'

Oh...hey,is finally coming out, eh? This comes as a genuine shock to yours truly and I'm sure plenty of others who remember the controversial film's aborted public premiere three years ago (!!!) at TIFF. It still played for press, however, and was subsequently hammered, with director Matthew Cullen complaining that producers had included footage he didn't approve. Lawsuits followed, including a $10M claim against star Amber Heard, who was then dealing with a very public divorce from co-star Johnny Depp with allegations of physical abuse. Oh, and Heard filed a lawsuit of claiming producers used a body double to make it seem like she did a whole bunch of nudity.And now the film is actually coming out, but after all that shit does anybody even care? The adaptation of Martin Amis' 1989 novel about a clairvoyant femme fatale who sees her own murder has been on the wish list for numerous filmmakers, including Michael Winterbottom and David Cronenberg. But it proved too tough a nut to crack for them, and it was music video director Cullen and screenwriter Roberta Hanley who got it done.Heard plays the aforementioned femme fatale, Nicola Six, surrounded by an all-star cast of dudes who really want to have sex with her. Along with Depp the film stars Billy Bob Thornton, Jim Sturgess (name spelled wrong in the trailer, not a good sign), Theo James, Cara Delevingne, Jason Isaacs, and Jaimie Alexander.A sign of a bad movie is an overlong synopsis which gives everything away. With that said, here's the lengthy as shit synopsis:opens this August.