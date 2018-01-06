6/01/2018
Evan Peters Says 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' Is Darker Than 'Apocalypse', But Still Fun!
There's a SPOILER ahead late in this post, so beware.
So there's been some really crappy buzz swirling around about X-Men: Dark Phoenix (or just Dark Phoenix, depending on who you believe), and it's easy to see why. First of all, the plot of the movie may have been leaked and if you read the write-up on it...well, it seems shit. Who knows if that leak is legit it or not because it doesn't really matter. The film was supposed to be opening this November but was pushed back significantly into 2019 for extensive reshoots, which sends a really bad signal. The warning signs are lighting up like fireworks from Jubilee's fingertips.
We've not seen or heard much of the movie at all, and what has been revealed could have been dropped during reshoots. Evan Peters, who reprises his role as Quicksilver, tried to shed some light on it to Collider, but if you ask me he sounds like he has no idea what kind of movie first-time director Simon Kinberg is making...
“I think it’s the classic ‘X-Men: First Class’ tone, where there’s a bit of humor thrown in there, but it’s much darker than the previous one, ‘Apocalypse.’ ‘Apocalypse’ was the ‘80s, so there was a lot of room for goofy stuff in there. This one is a much more serious film about the internal struggle of Phoenix and Jean, so it’s a dramatic film. There’s nothing very comedic about it, other than the few moments that are in there. I think it’s gonna be a powerful one. It’s ‘Dark Phoenix.’ I think it’s gonna be darker than we’re used to. It’s gonna be a change, but it’s gonna be fun for everybody.”
A darker move than we've seen before, and yet it's still fun like First Class? Yeah, okay. And how do you get darker than X-Men: Apocalypse? And why would you want to after the way that one was received? Ugh.
Someone who hopefully has a better grasp on things is Alexandra Shipp. She has given fans a glimpse at how she looked in her brief (and amazing!) cameo as Storm in Deadpool 2. For those of you who haven't' seen it, I won't give away how or why she appears, because that's really the best part, isn't it? Anyway, we'll just have to wait until X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens in February 2019 to see if she keeps this style.