Dwayne Johnson Confirms Cast And Director For 'Jumanji 3'

We've already known that a sequel to 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was happening for two reasons. First, it was Sony's highest-grossing movie ever with $962M, so clearly they would want another one. Second, they've already dated it for December 2019. The only thing missing was the official blessing of star Dwayne Johnson, which he has now given on Instagram, of course.
Johnson posted that work on Jumanji 3 is "officially underway", having apparently been very impressed by a pitch from returning director Jake Kasdan. He also went ahead and confirmed his co-stars Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Hart would all be coming back. Previous writers Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg will return to pen the latest jungle adventure, which Johnson says will kill off Hart's character in the first 15 seconds. Probably a lie but still kinda funny.
Ladies, gents and children of all ages.. The JUMANJI SEQUEL is officially underway. Holy shit what a dynamite pitch from our writer/director Jake Kasdan. We couldn’t stop laughing and most importantly - like our first JUMANJI - the HEART in our story is our anchor. Writing with Jake, are our original JUMANJI writers Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. Back to produce is my twin, Matt Tolmach and myself, @danygarciaco & @hhgarcia41. And sorry for the spoiler but @kevinhart4real dies in the first 15 seconds of the movie, to what I’m assuming will be a HUGE standing ovation from the audience and the cast @karengillanofficial @jackblack @nickjonas 😂 #TheSmolderReturns #SevenBucksProds #SONY #JUMANJI
Guess I should finally sit down and watch the movie, eh?