Dwayne Johnson And Gal Gadot Teaming For Action-Comedy 'Red Notice'









Deadline has the news of Gadot's signing. The film was a hot property back in February for obvious reasons, and kicked off an intense bidding war. First of all it has Johnson on board, but it also finds him reteaming with writer/director Rawson Marshall Thurber, his director on Central Intelligence and this summer's Skyscraper. Cha-ching. Thurber made the pitch to Gadot himself, flying to London to deliver it personally. The plot is being kept under wraps, sadly, but it's being described as "a globe-trotting, action-comedy, heist thriller."









This is a reunion for Johnson and Gadot, let's not forget. They co-starred together in two Fast & Furious movies, after all, but were just small pieces in larger ensembles. They were also presenters together at the Golden Globes because there may not be a more perfect duo to do...well, anything. This movie belongs to them, and on paper it should be huge.

Thanks to her role as Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot has already had the good fortune to be part of some epic teamups; Batman, Superman, Aquaman, Chris Pine. Consider all of it training for the most super teamup of her career, as Gadot will join Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the action-comedy. I know I know, you were hoping it was some DC Comics crossover between Wonder Woman and Black Adam, but nope. Not yet, anyway.