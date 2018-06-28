DC Universe Streaming Details: 'Titans', 'Doom Patrol', Classic 'Superman' And More









DC Universe will launch this fall with the live-action Titans series as its centerpiece. The series stars Brenton Thwaites as the Dick Grayson version of Robin, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven, and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Also on the way in 2019 is a live-action Swamp Thing series produced by James Wan, and a Doom Patrol show. There's also an animated Harley Quinn because there can apparently never be too much Harley Quinn.





Expanding out the schedule are some of DC's classic films and legacy live-action and animated shows. If you want to check out all four classic Superman movies with Christopher Reeve, this will be the place to get them. Plus remastered editions of the amazing Batman: The Animated Series and Wonder Woman will be available. Warner Bros. Animation will be well represented as well with Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, Green Lantern: First Flight, and more.





A curated selection of DC comic books will be readily available, plus contests, exclusive merch, prizes, and ways to communicate with other fans.





No word on how much DC Universe will cost subscribers when it launches this fall, but those who are interested can apply for the beta test later this summer. My question is how long before all of Greg Berlanti's Arrowverse shows migrate over?