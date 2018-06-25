6/25/2018
DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'Ant-Man And The Wasp'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Marvel's Ant-Man & the Wasp, starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Michael Douglas in the further adventures of the Avengers' tiniest hero.
SYNOPSIS: From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes “Ant Man and The Wasp,” a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink. In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past.
The screening takes place on Monday, July 2nd at 7:30pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. If you'd like a chance to attend, simply complete the Raffelcopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Friday, June 29th and notified by email. Good luck!
Ant-Man & the Wasp opens July 6th.
