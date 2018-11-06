DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Early Screening Of 'The Incredibles 2'

You've waited fourteen years, and now Pixar'sis finally here! We're happy to give our DC readers the chance to take part in a free early screening of the anticipated sequel!SYNOPSIS: In “Incredibles 2,” Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, while Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) navigates the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell), Dash (voice of Huck Milner) and baby Jack-Jack—whose super powers are about to be discovered. Their mission is derailed, however, when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But the Parrs don’t shy away from a challenge, especially with Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) by their side. That’s what makes this family so Incredible.The screening takes place tomorrow, June 12th, at 7:30pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. To enter, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. 10 winners will be selected tonight and notified by email. Good luck!opens June 15th!