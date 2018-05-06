6/05/2018
DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Early Screening Of 'Tag'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Tag, the new comedy starring Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm, Jake Johnson, Ed Helms, Hannibal Buress, Isla Fisher, and Rashida Jones.
SYNOPSIS: One month every year, five highly competitive friends hit the ground running in a no-holds-barred game of tag they’ve been playing since the first grade—risking their necks, their jobs and their relationships to take each other down with the battle cry “You’re It!” This year, the game coincides with the wedding of their only undefeated player, which should finally make him an easy target. But he knows they’re coming…and he’s ready. Based on a true story, “Tag” shows how far some guys will go to be the last man standing.
The screening takes place on Monday, June 11th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie, If you'd like to attend, simply complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be chosen on Friday, June 8th and notified by email. Good luck!
Tag hits theaters on June 15th.
