DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Early Screening Of 'Tag'

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of, the new comedy starring Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm, Jake Johnson, Ed Helms, Hannibal Buress, Isla Fisher, and Rashida Jones.SYNOPSIS:The screening takes place on Monday, June 11th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie, If you'd like to attend, simply complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be chosen on Friday, June 8th and notified by email. Good luck!hits theaters on June 15th.