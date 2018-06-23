6/23/2018
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'Sicario: Day of the Soldado'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Sicario: Day of the Soldado!
SYNOPSIS: In SICARIO: Day of the Soldado, the series begins a new chapter. In the drug war, there are no rules - and as the cartels have begun trafficking terrorists across the US border, federal agent Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) calls on the mysterious Alejandro (Benicio Del Toro), whose family was murdered by a cartel kingpin, to escalate the war in nefarious ways. Alejandro kidnaps the kingpin's daughter to inflame the conflict - but when the girl is seen as collateral damage, her fate will come between the two men as they question everything they are fighting for.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, June 27th at 7:00pm at Landmark E Street. If you'd like to attend, simply go to the Sony ticketing site here and download one Admit-Two pass. Please remember that having passes does not guarantee entry and you'll need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Sicario: Day of the Soldado opens June 29th.