6/13/2018
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'Sorry To Bother You'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Boots Riley's wild new comedy, Sorry to Bother You. The film was a hit at Sundance and stars Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, Armie Hammer, and more.
SYNOPSIS: In an alternate present-day version of Oakland, telemarketer Cassius Green discovers a magical key to professional success, propelling him into a macabre universe.
The screening takes place on Thursday, June 28th at 7:00pm at Landmark E Street. If you'd like to attend, simply go to the Annapurna ticketing site here and download one Admit-Two pass. Please remember that having passes does not guarantee entry as all screenings are first come first served. You'll need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Sorry to Bother You opens July 6th.