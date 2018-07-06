6/07/2018
Dakota Fanning, Damian Lewis, And More Join Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'
Quentin Tarantino is aiming big for his next film, the '60s-era Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Not only is it opening next summer, roughly around the same time as his hit Inglourious Basterds, but the cast is great even by Tarantino standards. And it just got better. Sony has announced new additions to the supporting cast that include Damian Lewis, Luke Perry, Emile Hirsch, Dakota Fanning, Clifton Collins Jr, Keith Jefferson and Nicholas Hammond.
The latest cast members join the previously announced Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Madsen, and Tim Roth. Set in 1969 Los Angeles at the height of the Manson Family's terror campaign, the film finds DiCaprio as a TV actor looking to break into movies alongside his best friend and stunt double played by Pitt. The cast will be playing both real and fictional figures, such as Robbie in the role of Roman Polanski's murdered lover, Sharon Tate. Polanski will be a character in the movie, as well.
Here's Deadline's breakdown of the news stars' portrayals...
Lewis will play the iconic actor Steve McQueen; Fanning is set as Squeaky Fromme, the Manson disciple who later tried to assassinate President Gerald Ford; Hammond will play director Sam Wanamaker; and Hirsch is Jay Sebring, the Hollywood hairstylist who was one of four victims in the Tate murders on Cielo Drive.
Perry is set to play Scotty Lancer, Collins is Ernesto The Mexican Vaquero, and Keith Jefferson is Land Pirate Keith. It’s the third Tarantino film for Jefferson, who also appeared in The Hateful Eight and Django Unchained.
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood opens August 9th 2019.