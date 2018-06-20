'Creed 2' Trailer: Michael B. Jordan And Sylvester Stallone Lace Up The Gloves For Another Fight

Any doubts about reviving thefranchise withwere left staring up at the lights when the film arrived in 2015. The second of three vital teamup between director Ryan Coogler and star Michael B. Jordan (includingand), the film took the underdog paradigm and gave it a fresh new set of trunks, casting Rocky Balboa in the role of mentor to Adonis Creed, the angry but talented son to his legendary friend/rival Apollo Creed. The film was an astonishing success, but not the most natural start for a new series of movies. And yet here we are with, and the legacy of Rocky Balboa is being reworked once again.continues the boxing career of Adonis, only this time he's gearing up for a fight against Viktor Drago, the son ofnemesis Ivan Drago. Ivan is once again played by Dolph Lundgren with real-life boxer Florian Munteanu as his son, and the story will find Rocky and Adonis re-examining those past bouts with Ivan Drago, both the one that cost Apollo his life and Rocky's fight for vengeance that followed. Tessa Thompson is back in the cast, and the biggest change is behind the camera as Steven Caple Jr. () steps in for Coogler. Stallone and's Cheo Hodari Coker wrote the script.Here's the synopsis:hits theaters on November 21st.