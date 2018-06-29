‘Cloak and Dagger’ S1E5: “Princeton Offense”

Last week on Cloak and Dagger, Tandy realized that maybe her half-drunken paranoid mother was right, thanks to the efforts of her mom's recent-yet-now-deceased lawyer/booty call, the Roxxon Energy Corporation is behind her father’s death and has something to hide. Now, able to control her light powers, she’s going to try and take the fight to the corporation.
The episode begins with an infomercial for the Roxxon Energy Corporation showcasing the “good” that the company does, as one of their executives is a veteran who was gifted with a mechanical arm (one eerily similar to the one Misty Knight has on Netflix’s Luke Cage) and talks up the benefits the corporation does for humanity. Tandy, watching the infomercial on her phone, knows something else is up, and the church she’s squatting in is scattered with the lawyer’s investigative paperwork.
Meanwhile, Detective O'Reilly, who we didn’t see much of last week, returns. She’s in the middle of having back seat police car sex with a colleague in the parking lot (once again, this isn’t ABC Family, it’s Freeform and a completely different type of show than the family-friendly programming we are used to from the channel). Just as she and her colleague are finishing up their rendezvous, she gets a call that Tyrone is in the station and she sets up an interview. Turns out, she’s found his bike that was “stolen.” Knowing he’s up to something else, the two have a conversation about corrupt cop Detective Connors. Being a member of Vice, he really has no record as a cop (to protect his own identity). Tyrone tells her that he can bring her evidence that Connors is dealing drugs, drugs that he stole from the police department. She advises that she will look into it.
O'Reilly continues her investigation into Detective Connors. She first approaches Tandy’s boyfriend, currently locked up and asks about anyone dealing drugs on the street that matches what Connors is supposed to be dealing. At first, Liam plays it cool and is not telling her anything. Of course, his anger towards Tandy can be used as motivation to get him to start talking. He tells her about a club where a local woman deals out of the club. O’Reilly is able to flip the girl to become her local informant.
Tyrone has the basketball championship. For the most part, the game is going well as it’s a pretty even match between his school and the other team. He notices that the referee is making unnecessary calls against the opposing team, calling a foul against his opponent who didn’t touch him. This rubs him the wrong way. When he gets involved in a jump ball scuffle, he accidentally touches the referee and his darkness power is activated. The ref’s fear is that he will be stabbed by local criminals, meaning that the ref is trying to throw the game.
While Tandy is working her magic, it’s also effecting Tyrone. During the halftime break, he is teleported to the party where he and Tandy start talking. Tyrone just wants to get back to the game. Just then, Tandy notices a poster on the wall at the party which showcases the main guy she needs to find. She learns that his name is Peter Scarborough. She then realizes that he was one of the main guys who collected evidence after her father’s death. She now knows who she has to stop. Tyron is still trying to get back to the game. He pleads with Tandy to send him back. she tells him that he has to focus his powers, and gives him a little “push,” right off the second floor into a fountain. Luckily, he teleports right back to the locker room, a little wetter. He then plays the rest of the game, but now he knows how to activate his powers of touch as well. As he is playing and brushing against other players, he’s seeing their darkness and fears. Many of them have problems with abusive parents, gang violence, and other things. Tyrone starts to feel sorry for them. The end of the game is on the line and it’s up to him. Instead of winning the state championship, he purposely shoots a brick, allowing them to win the game. Tyrone heads home to find his girlfriend in his room. He had previously given her his letter jacket and assumes she wants to give it back. She tells him she knows why he threw the game and is cool with it. She removes his jacket to reveal she’s not wearing much and the two proceed to have sex. The next morning after she leaves, Tyron teleports to Connor’s location where he finds out Connors has a partner, his brother’s former friend.
O'Reilly is in the evidence room snorting coke (a bold move to do). Just then, Connors walks in. At first, it looks like the two may be in cahoots, but it turns out that she’s working him. They proceed to snort lines together and he inquires about her coke connection. O'Reilly now has an angle to stop him.
Tandy goes to Scarborough's home faking a flat tire (caused by her daggers) in order to gain access to him. Scarborough proceeds to help her change the tire. This gives her the opportunity to kill him as he’s changing the tire. Instead of going forward, she touches him and uses her light powers to see what his hopes are. In his vision, he’s walking through water after the oil rig explosion where he’s picking up giant rolls of cash off of dead oil workers. Yeah, he’s truly the bad guy!