6/05/2018
Clint Eastwood's 'The Mule' Adds Michael Pena, Laurence Fishburne, And More
Only a couple of weeks ago we learned Clint Eastwood would be getting back behind the camera for The Mule, a crime drama that would also see him on screen for the first time since 2012's Trouble with the Curve. Now we know who will be joining Eastwood and his American Sniper star Bradley Cooper in the film's cast. Turns out it'll be at least two stars of Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp.
Michael Pena and Laurence Fishburne are joining the film about Earl Stone, a man in his 80s who is broke, alone, and facing foreclosure of his business. Things begin to turn around when he's offered a job that simply asks him to drive, but unbeknownst to him he's become a drug courier for a Mexican cartel, who assign him a handler because he's doing so well. It also puts Earl on the radar of a dogged DEA agent played by Cooper. As Earl's past mistakes begin to catch up with him, it's unclear if he'll be able to fix things before the cartel or the Feds get him first.
Pena will be taking the role of the cartel's enforcer, while fellow new cast member Dianne Wiest will play Earl's ex-wife. Also joining the cast are Taissa Farmiga, Alison Eastwood, and Ignacio Serrichio. [THR]