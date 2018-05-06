6/05/2018
Chris Hemsworth Promises 'Avengers 4' Will Be "More Shocking" Than 'Infinity War'
No matter how cynical most of us are about movies, in particular blockbuster franchises, the conclusion to Avengers: Infinity War still left us stunned. Prepared thought we might have been for the snap of Thanos' fingers, seeing the results play out was something else entirely, and I'll never forget the silence that accompanied the audience's exit from the theater. Is there any way Marvel could possibly shock us that way again with Avengers 4? To me it seems very unlikely, but Chris Hemsworth says we might want to hold on to our seats...
“If you were shocked by [‘Infinity War’], I think the second one is even more shocking, for other reasons entirely. That’s what kind of blew me away the first time I read both scripts, is how they managed to orchestrate so many different characters but give them each their own separate shot and moments, and have it be elevated and feel fresh and unique—not just like a messy, thrown-together assembly of these guys.”
Hyperbole? Maybe, but I'm inclined to believe Hemsworth in this case. Marvel didn't get where they are by blowing smoke up our butts. I think they've always played the expectations well, perhaps even undersold things on occasion. Plus it's not like they have anything to gain by misrepresenting Avengers 4, do they? Is there anybody who saw Infinity War who won't see the next one? I doubt it. [Esquire]