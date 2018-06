Chloe Moretz Wants Nothing To Do With 'Kick-Ass 3' Because 'Kick-Ass 2' Was So Terrible

Recently Matthew Vaughn expressed a passion for continuing the story of Kick-Ass , and possibly launching a spinoff featuring the franchise's breakout character, Hit-Girl. If he still has those plans he'll have to do them without star Chloe Grace Moretz, who revealed at the Provincetown Film Festival that she has no desire to do aor anything involved with it because of how lousywas...“I love the franchise, I think the first movie was really, really special. I wish the second one had been handled in a little bit of a different way. Because I think we were all kind of looking forward to something a little different than what happened with it all. As much as I love the character of Hit-Girl, I think she lives and survives in ‘Kick-Ass,’ and I kind of want to keep her there. I kinda wanna keep everyone’s mind in ‘Kick-Ass.’ So I don’t think there will be a ‘Kick-Ass 3,’ at least I don’t think with Hit-Girl in it.”Nothing aboutfelt right, especially the relationship between Hit-Girl and her platonic buddy and crime-fighting partner, Kick-Ass (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). Moretz is wrong, though, if she thinks the character can't just be recast by Vaughn if he decides to move forward. I expect that's exactly what he would do. Not that anybody could ever truly replace her. In our hearts she'll always be the one and only Hit-Girl. [ IndieWire