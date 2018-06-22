6/22/2018
Chloe Moretz Wants Nothing To Do With 'Kick-Ass 3' Because 'Kick-Ass 2' Was So Terrible
Recently Matthew Vaughn expressed a passion for continuing the story of Kick-Ass, and possibly launching a spinoff featuring the franchise's breakout character, Hit-Girl. If he still has those plans he'll have to do them without star Chloe Grace Moretz, who revealed at the Provincetown Film Festival that she has no desire to do a Kick-Ass 3 or anything involved with it because of how lousy Kick-Ass 2 was...
“I love the franchise, I think the first movie was really, really special. I wish the second one had been handled in a little bit of a different way. Because I think we were all kind of looking forward to something a little different than what happened with it all. As much as I love the character of Hit-Girl, I think she lives and survives in ‘Kick-Ass,’ and I kind of want to keep her there. I kinda wanna keep everyone’s mind in ‘Kick-Ass.’ So I don’t think there will be a ‘Kick-Ass 3,’ at least I don’t think with Hit-Girl in it.”
Nothing about Kick-Ass 2 felt right, especially the relationship between Hit-Girl and her platonic buddy and crime-fighting partner, Kick-Ass (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). Moretz is wrong, though, if she thinks the character can't just be recast by Vaughn if he decides to move forward. I expect that's exactly what he would do. Not that anybody could ever truly replace her. In our hearts she'll always be the one and only Hit-Girl. [IndieWire]