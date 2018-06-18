'Captain Marvel' Will Have The MCU's First Female Composer

Captain Marvel isn't just Marvel's first movie to feature a female superhero, it's proving to be their first in a number of areas. The film will also mark their first time with a woman director, Anna Boden, who is working alongside her usual partner Ryan Fleck. And finally, Marvel is taking the step to hire their first female composer as Pinar Toprak will be providing the score.
Toprak isn't one of the big names associated with film composing, but she's been around since 2003 and has worked on a ton of projects, including the Krypton TV series, Justice League, and the popular Fortnite video game. She'll have a chance to give Captain Marvel a sound completely different from the likes of Hans Zimmer, Michael Giacchino, and others who have defined the genre for so long.
Starring Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Annette Bening, Lee Pace, and more, Captain Marvel opens March 8th 2019.
I’m so thrilled to finally announce that I will be scoring the upcoming CAPTAIN MARVEL! It’s an incredible honor to be a part of the Marvel Universe. So many thoughts racing through my head. And the main one is gratitude. I have so many people to thank for helping me on this journey but first and foremost, my incredible agents Laura Engel and Richard Kraft for believing in me from day one and Dave Jordan and directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck for giving me this opportunity of a lifetime. #captainmarvel