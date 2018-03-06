6/03/2018
Box Office: 'Solo' Crashes 65% While 'Adrift' Leads All Newbies
1. Solo: A Star Wars Story- $29.2M/$148.8M
Solo managed to stay on top for a second week with $29.2M, but the steep 65% tumble is a terrible sign for the Star Wars spinoff. What hurts most is that this wasn't even a huge week for new releases and yet it couldn't manage a decent hold. At $264M worldwide after two weeks it's clear this is going to be the worst-performing movie the franchise has ever had by a long shot. It's almost inconceivable that a Star Wars film wouldn't top $200M domestic but that's the very real scenario we're looking at right now.
2. Deadpool 2- $23.3M/$254.6M
It was another strong week for Marvel's Merc with a Mouth as Deadpool 2 earned $23.3M for $254M domestic. Most impressively it now stands at $598M worldwide with a lot of mileage left in the tank.
3. Adrift (review)- $11.5M
The biggest new release of the week belongs to Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin with Adrift, the survival thriller from Everest director Baltasar Kormakur. The film opened with a solid $11.5M which isn't bad for the $35M movie. That's slightly better than last year's $10.6M debut of The Mountain Between Us which would seem to appeal to exactly the same audience.
4. Avengers: Infinity War- $10.3M/$642.8M
5. Book Club- $6.8M/$47.3M
6. Upgrade (review)- $4.4M
Blumhouse looks to have another small-budgeted success on their hands with Upgrade, Leigh Whannell's fun, hyper violent revenge movie about a paralyzed man who bonds with a dangerous A.I. and seeks revenge for his wife's murder. I'm somewhat surprised they only released this into 1457 theaters and hope we see at least a small expansion next week. The reviews have been good and I think there's an audience out there looking for something to escape into that isn't Marvel or Star Wars. This is their best bet.
7. Life of the Party- $3.4M/$46.3M
8. Breaking In- $2.8M/$41.3M
9. Action Point- $2.3M
Not that I should necessarily expect to see a Johnny Knoxville stunt-fest get screened for critics, but I had hoped for something different out of Action Point. Instead the film was dropped out into theaters without much support or buzz, unless you're familiar with the real amusement park known for its dangerous rides and attractions. Otherwise this movie probably slipped by without your notice, and the $2.3M start at over 2000 theaters is a bumpy start that can only go downhill from there.
10. Overboard- $1.9M/$45.5M