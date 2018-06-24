6/24/2018
Box Office: 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Claws $150M For $711M Worldwide
1. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (review)- $150M
The $150M opening domestic weekend for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is certainly impressive, even if it's considerably less than the $208M Jurassic World had in 2015. The bigger deal is the massive $711M it holds worldwide, after debuting internationally on June 6th. That's an incredible number and virtually guarantees it'll surpass $1B even if it makes less money stateside. It should keep a pretty strong hold through next week with only Sicario 2 as its primary competition before Ant-Man & the Wasp arrives in July. That said, the numbers are a bit lower than its predecessor, and one wonders if there will be any retooling before the already-announced and dated Jurassic World 3 in 2021.
2. Incredibles 2- $80.9M/$350.3M
Pixar's Incredibles 2 had a massive bite taken out of it by Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, but still managed a huge $80M second weekend and $350M domestically. That's good for the seventh biggest second weekend ever, and honestly there are so many records being broken by Disney/Pixar movies at this point that they're all becoming sorta trivial. Here's what you need to know: Incredibles 2 is doing extremely well and has $485M worldwide. Will it top the $633M of its predecessor? That is still in question and will depend on the next two weeks.
3. Ocean's 8- $11.6M/$100.3M
4. Tag- $8.2M/$30.3M
5. Deadpool 2- $5.2M/$304.1M
At $707M worldwide Deadpool 2 is now the fourth-largest R-rated film of all-time.
6. Solo: A Star Wars Story- $4M/$202.1M
7. Hereditary- $3.8M/$35M
8. Superfly- $3.3M/$15.2M
9. Avengers: Infinity War- $2.4M/$669.4M
10. Won't You Be My Neighbor?- $1.8M/$4.1M