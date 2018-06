Box Office: 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Claws $150M For $711M Worldwide

1. review )- $150MThe $150M opening domestic weekend foris certainly impressive, even if it's considerably less than the $208Mhad in 2015. The bigger deal is the massive $711M it holds worldwide, after debuting internationally on June 6th. That's an incredible number and virtually guarantees it'll surpass $1B even if it makes less money stateside. It should keep a pretty strong hold through next week with onlyas its primary competition beforearrives in July. That said, the numbers are a bit lower than its predecessor, and one wonders if there will be any retooling before the already-announced and datedin 2021.2.- $80.9M/$350.3MPixar'shad a massive bite taken out of it by, but still managed a huge $80M second weekend and $350M domestically. That's good for the seventh biggest second weekend ever, and honestly there are so many records being broken by Disney/Pixar movies at this point that they're all becoming sorta trivial. Here's what you need to know: Incredibles 2 is doing extremely well and has $485M worldwide. Will it top the $633M of its predecessor? That is still in question and will depend on the next two weeks.3.- $11.6M/$100.3M4.- $8.2M/$30.3M5.- $5.2M/$304.1MAt $707M worldwideis now the fourth-largest R-rated film of all-time.6.- $4M/$202.1M7.- $3.8M/$35M8.- $3.3M/$15.2M9.- $2.4M/$669.4M10.- $1.8M/$4.1M