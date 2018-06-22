'Blaze' Trailer: Ethan Hawke Directs The Story Of Outlaw Music Legend 'Blaze Foley'

A film I missed at Sundance that had a lot of good buzz was Ethan Hawke's latest directorial effort,, a biopic on little-known country and folk singer Blaze Foley. Hawke, who has directed two musical films already in 2014'sand 2006's, cast newcomer Ben Dickey in the role of Foley, and co-wrote the film with Sybil Rosen, Foley's lover played by Alia Shawkat.Based on Rosen's memoir, the film stars an impressive Charlie Sexton, Josh Hamilton, Alynda Segarra, Sam Rockwell, Wyatt Russell, Steve Zahn, Kris Kristofferson, and Hawke's pal Richard Linklater. The film looks at Foley's career as part of the Texas outlaw movement and the impact his music had on friends and fans. Foley's time as a musician was marked by false starts and unfortunate events that continually held him back, and a reliance on alcohol didn't help. Here is the official synopsis:I love the look of this film, with the tone and subject reminding me of. It's a little surprising Hawke didn't take the role himself, I keep thinking back to how great he was as musician Chet Baker in, but it looks as if he got a strong performance out of Dickey.