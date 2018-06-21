6/21/2018
'Blade Runner 2049' Star Sylvia Hoeks Targets Lead Role In 'Queen & Country'
Sylvia Hoeks struck an imposing figure as the replicant Luv in Blade Runner 2049, and she will undoubtedly have a certain menace to her as Lisbeth Salander's twin sister in The Girl in the Spider's Web. Now she's being eyed for a much larger role, that of agent Tara Chace in the long-developing adaptation of Queen & Country, which Ridley Scott is reportedly eyeing as a future project.
The rumor comes from That Hashtag Show, and we'll just have to wait and see if this one pans out or not. If true, Hoeks would be playing Tara Chace, a brilliant and emotionally detached agent for MI6. As part of the team known as "Minders", she and two other elite agents are charged with stopping terrorism around the world, until she is betrayed by her superiors and left to fend for herself. The comic was known for the way it handled political bureaucracy realistically, and I'm curious to see if that finds its way into the movie.
Hoeks is a good choice for the role; she's tough and we already know she can play a cold and ruthless killer. I have doubts this film gets off the ground with Scott on board, though, as he's got plenty to do already including The Merlin Saga for Disney.