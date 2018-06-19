6/19/2018
'Black Panther' Writer Joe Robert Cole To Direct Netflix's 'All Day And A Night'
Black Panther writer Joe Robert Cole is capitalizing on that Marvel film's succcess by scoring new projects alongside Netflix. A couple of months ago he and Michael B. Jordan brought the streaming network their adaptation of Vault Comics title Failsafe. And now Cole will make his sophomore directing effort with crime film All Day and a Night.
Cole will write and direct the film which "is set in three parallel narratives and follows a young criminal after his arrival in prison as he looks back on the days preceding his arrest and the circumstances of his childhood to find clues to his way forward in life and his survival." The style sounds similar to Cole's directorial debut, the 2011 thriller Amber Lake which told a murder story from multiple perspectives.
No word on a start date but I'm curious to see if Cole brings in any of his Black Panther stars to be part of this project, too. Sounds like the smart way to go. [THR]