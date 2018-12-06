6/12/2018
Ben Affleck And 'The Accountant' Director Gavin O'Connor May Reteam For 'The Has-Been'
If Ben Affleck and director Gavin O'Connor are becoming a package deal then that's good for everybody. The duo scored an unexpected hit with The Accountant, and now they're looking to team together again for The Has-Been. The film has a script by Brad Inglesby, best known for writing the disappointing Out of the Furnace.
To be honest, The Has-Been sounds pretty cheesy. It follows a former basketball star whose addiction costs him everything, including his family. He attempts to start over by agreeing to coach an ethnically-mixed basketball team at his high school alma mater. It's like Dangerous Minds meets Hardball or something. Affleck would star in the film and produce, with O'Connor behind the camera.
We'll see where this goes, but in general I like the combination of Affleck and O'Connor. I'm still holding out hope Affleck suits up as Batman for O'Connor's Suicide Squad 2, but that's looking less likely by the day. They also have a sequel to The Accountant down the line, while Affleck has JC Chandor's Triple Frontier coming up. [Deadline]