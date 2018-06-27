'Beautiful Boy' Trailer: Steve Carell And Timothee Chalamet Lead The Drug Addiction Drama





Directed by Felix Van Groeningen, who is making his English-language debut after The Broken Circle Breakdown and Belgica. The film is an adaptation of the complementary memoirs by David Sheff and his son Nic, which chronicle the father's attempts to understand and help his drug-addicted child. Playing the father is Steve Carell, and along with Chalamet it looks like this film could be a dramatic powerhouse this fall as awards season comes around.





Here's the synopsis: Based on the memoir “Beautiful Boy” by David Sheff and “Tweak” by his son, Nic Sheff, Beautiful Boy chronicles the heartbreaking and inspiring experience of survival and recovery in a family coping with addiction over many years.





Also starring Kaitlyn Dever, Andre Royo, Jack Dylan Grazer, Maura Tierney, and Amy Ryan, Beautiful Boy opens October 12th.





It'll be tough for Timothee Chalamet to match the career year he had in 2017 withand, but he's got a couple of projects that will keep him part of the conversation. First up is the coming of age filmwhich has some good buzz around it, but his role in the addiction dramais the one that could lead to more awards, and now there's a new trailer so we can get a better look at it.