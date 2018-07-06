'Bad Times At The El Royale' Trailer: Chris Hemsworth And Jon Hamm Try To Survive One Night Of Hell

Easily one of the most anticipated movies of the year, Drew Goddard's awesomely-titledreunites him with Chris Hemsworth, who is a much bigger star now than when he was in. The two films share a little something else in common; namely a group of people stranded in an isolated and very dangerous place. But this movie has something the other definitely doesn't have, and that's 1960s Jon Hamm pimping vacuum cleaners. It's likeall over again.stars Hemsworth, Hamm, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Nick Offerman, Cynthia Erivo, Lewis Pullman, and Cailee Spaeny, this wild ensemble takes place in 1969 as a group of mysterious strangers seek redemption during a stay at the titular Lake Tahoe hotel.This is only the second feature directed by Goddard, who also earned an Oscar nomination for writing The Martian. He also wrote, and will take on Fox'smovie next. There's a reason he's so busy and why he has so many fans. He tells smart, innovative stories with big, bold characters; and his films are just a lot of fun, too. This one looks no different.opens October 5th.