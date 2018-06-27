6/27/2018
'Bad Boys' Spinoff Series 'L.A.'s Finest' Heads To Spectrum, Which I've Never Heard Of
I don't know anybody who has Spectrum cable, but apparently you've got a new Bad Boys TV series coming. Hope that makes whatever you're paying worth it! Today it was announced that LA's Finest, the Bad Boys spinoff starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba will be exclusive for Spectrum customers, making it their first crack at the original content game.
NBC originally gave the show a pilot order but declined to pick it up to series, but Spectrum has swooped in and given the all 13 episodes a straight-to-series order. It will debut next year as part of Charter's Spectrum Original Content platform which I really hope is just a working title. Union reprises her Bad Boys II role as Special Agent Sydney Barrett, who has now left Miami (and presumably Will Smith's character) to join the LAPD. Here's the synopsis:
The series follows Burnett (Union), who last was seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel. She now has left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Alba), a working mom with an equally complex past, Burnett is pushed to examine whether her unapologetic lifestyle might be masking a greater personal secret. These two women don’t agree on much, but they find common ground when it comes to taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles.
Hard to complain about the pairing of Union and Alba, and this show is likely to be the closest thing we'll get to Bad Boys 3 until it hopefully opens in 2020. I still have my doubts about that. [TVLine]