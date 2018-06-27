6/27/2018
'Assassination Nation' Red Band Trailer: Snowflakes Need Not Apply
One of my favorite films at Sundance this year was, undoubtedly, also among the most divisive among critics. Assassination Nation is an ultra-violent satire of our social media age, but it's also a fierce and funny look at the #MeToo and #TimesUp culture. I couldn't stop raving about it, and the buzz it generated was enough to attract NEON and the production company started by Joe and Anthony Russo to pick it up for a cool $10M. Now the first teaser is here and TRIGGER WARNING is in full effect.
Written and directed by Sam Levinson and starring Odessa Young, Suki Waterhouse, Hari Nef, and Abra, the story takes place at a high school where a hacker has started revealing all of the most private secrets of the students, and eventually the entire town of Salem. In this social media haze four best friends have their lives turned upside down by the fallout, and must band together to survive one deadly night. The rest of the cast includes Bill Skarsgard, Anika Noni Rose, Maude Apatow, Colman Domingo, Joel McHale, Bella Thorne, and Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Assassination Nation opens September 21st.