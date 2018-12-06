6/12/2018
'Arachnophobia' Remake From James Wan Is In the Works
As someone with an irrational fear of bugs, Arachnophobia is a film I've struggled to watch all the way through since it opened in 1990. The Frank Marshall-directed bug comedy starred Jeff Daniels and John Goodman as two of the people affected when a rare species of South American killer spider crosses into the U.S. and breeds.
Deadline reports that a remake is in the works, and it will be produced by Amblin and horror maestro James Wan through his Atomic Monster banner. Wan won't be directing, no matter how perfect he might be for the material. Instead others will be found to act as writer and director. Nothing on whether Wan will reach out to some of the original cast to make cameos. Goodman's exterminator suit was pretty hot at the time and I remember a lot of people dressing up like him for Halloween.
Wan has recently put the finishing touches on his Aquaman movie, and will produce The Conjuring spinoff The Nun, just one of many franchise spinoffs he's behind.