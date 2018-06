'Ant-Man' Director Peyton Reed Still Wants To Scratch That 'Fantastic Four' Itch

Peyton Reed made a splash as a director way back in 2000 with the unforgettable cheerleading comedy,. For a long stretch after that he was sortof a journeyman filmmaker, bouncing from comedy to comedy until he was Marvel's unexpected choice to replace Edgar Wright on Ant-Man. Yeah, remember that? Seems like a lifetime ago. He's now become one of their best success stories, but he almost ended up on a completely different Marvel film: the Fantastic Four.Reed was attached to a Fantastic Four movie for 20th Century Fox that never came to be. It was so far back that it was actually the Tim Story films that eventually made their way to the screen. But Reed still has that itch to scratch, bringing the characters up in a conversation with CinemaBlend ...If the Fox/Disney deal goes through then Reed would have to be in the driver's seat to help relaunch Fantastic Four. Anything to help us forget that Josh Trank disaster from a few years ago.Reed will hope to impress withwhich opens July 6th.