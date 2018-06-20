AMC Is Challenging MoviePass With Its Own Subscription Service





The movie chain is moving forward with Premiere A-List, an upgrade of their popular Stubs program that will allow its members to see a select number of movies for a monthly subscription fee of $19.99. For that price members will be able to see three movies a week at AMC theaters, which is a downgrade from MoviePass, except that you will be able to see the same movie more than once including multiple times in a single day provided there is a 2-hour break in-between. Those who are already enrolled in the current AMC Premiere program will continue to receive the same benefits associated with purchases.





Here's a rundown of the AMC Premiere A-List program. Thanks to Slashfilm for the info:





Can be used at all AMC, AMC Dine-in and AMC Classic theatres in the United States

Includes all of AMC’s premium offerings including IMAX, Dolby Cinema, RealD 3D, Prime and BigD

AMC Stubs A-List members can book tickets online in advance, and at AMC Theatres with reserved seating specific seats can be booked as well

Includes all the benefits of AMC Stubs Premiere, with VIP service levels at AMC's theatres, no

online ticketing fees, and significant food and beverage savings… with the normal $15 Premiere annual fee being waived

No waiting after enrollment and no special credit card to be carried, AMC Stubs A-List is web and smartphone based I don't use MoviePass or any subscription service but I can see the upside if you go to a lot of movies. Premiere A-List costs more than MoviePass and allows for fewer movies to be seen, but the Stubs points program and the ability to see the same movie multiple times are a real plus. The competition between both programs should only offer users more perks in the long run.





It looks like the A-List program will kick off on June 26th if the below tweet is accurate: