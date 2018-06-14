'Alpha' Trailer: A Boy And His Wolf Fight To Survive In The Ice Age

Nearly a year ago we received the first trailer for prehistoric survival thriller,, fromdirector Albert Hughes. At the time the film, which stars Kodi Smit-Mcphee as a hunter who is left for dead and must survive the harsh elements with the help of an injured grey wolf, was due to open last March. However it got pushed back to later this summer, and the new trailer hopes to remind you that this movie is still coming out.This almost looks like an entirely different movie. The previous trailer painted a much darker picture, while this one resembles an uplifting Disney film about a boy and his dog. This version will probably be a much easier sell so I can't really blame Sony for the change in direction.Here's the synopsis:hits theaters on August 17th.