All Future 'A Star Wars Story' Spinoffs May Be On Hold

Solo: A Star Wars Story is starting a new trend for Disney and Lucasfilm, but not in a good way. The spinoff has earned just $341M worldwide since it opened weeks ago, a franchise low that analysts project could lose roughly $50M when all is said and done. That's not something Disney wants to see continue, but with further spinoff projects in the works is it too late to course correct?
Collider reports form inside sources that all "Star Wars Story" films have been put on hold. That means no Obi-Wan film, no Boba Fett, no Yoda, and certainly no Solo movies. This follows on the heels of a rumor emerging from our local All Star Comic-Con that said as many as nine Star Wars movies were currently in development, a gigantic number that must have looked daunting in the wake of Solo's failure.
The Boba Fett and Obi-Wan films would have been next, and had James Mangold and Stephen Daldry attached. Who knows when or if Lucasfilm is ready to move forward if either will still be involved. I wouldn't count on it.Tom Kane seems to be somewhat in the know but very hesitant to share.. claims there are at least 9 Star Wars films in various stages of development, some individual character stories yet to be announced, but definitely not Yoda. #StarWars #AllStarComicCon— Aaron Goins (@avgoins) June 16, 2018
Keep in mind this delay doesn't change plans for the series of films by Rian Johnson and Game of Thrones duo D.B. Weiss and David Benioff. Those are still pushing ahead and, at least according to the report, will spearhead the next wave of main Star Wars films.
Next up is J.J. Abrams' Star Wars Episode 9, arriving in December 2019. Who knows where things go after that, but it looks like we may have to make due with Dave Filoni's new animated series and maybe Jon Favreau's live-action one for a while. I'm okay with that. Star Wars could use the break.