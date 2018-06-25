6/25/2018
Alamo Drafthouse Is Next To Take On MoviePass With A Subscription Service
As MoviePass continues to struggle, we've begun to see the larger theater chains close in like a pack of wolves on the subscription market. Last week it was AMC jumping in with both feet, and now today comes word that Alamo Drafthouse is testing their own subscription plan. The program will enter beta testing mode later this summer exclusively at their Yonkers, NY location. Those interesting in testing the Alamo Season Pass can apply here.
Details are slim at this point, as Alamo has not revealed how much the subscription service will cost, even to those just participating in the pilot program. They've also not said if 3D movies will be available, or if films can be seen multiple times. We also don't know if it will be available at all 35 of their specialized locations across the country.
Here's the statement from an Alamo spokesperson: “The beta test will be run exclusively at our Yonkers, NY location, with the first invites going out on July 18th. Our guests have been asking for quite some time for us to offer an affordable monthly subscription plan that allows for unlimited movies and the ability to reserve tickets in advance at Alamo Drafthouse. We plan to test a variety of models and pricing structures to see what works as a sustainable model. At this time there’s no firm timeline for a wider rollout to other Alamo Drafthouse locations, but when there is we’ll let our Alamo Victory loyalty members know first.”