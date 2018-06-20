A Third 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Is On The Way









This is interesting because the first TMNT film in 2014 was a mild hit after loads of controversy surrounding its production. Remember Turtle-Gate? Anyway, it was arguably far worse than 2016's sequel, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, but the latter actually did less at the box office. So that puts Paramount in the odd position of following up a superior movie that wasn't as much of a financial success as its predecessor.





When you think about it, though, this does make sense for Paramount. They have a number of marketable brands, like Transformers, GI Joe, MASK, and the newly-acquired Power Rangers. Those aren't going to go anywhere and will be a cornerstone of the studio for a long time. TMNT is one of the most recognizable properties they have and continue to be popular in a variety of different formats. There's no reason why that can't happen on the big screen.





Will it be a sequel or a reboot, though? That much is still being tossed in the air like a slice Michaelangelo's pizza. With Bay and Platinum Dunes involved I have to believe it will be a third chapter in the TMNT's story.