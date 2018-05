'Zombieland' Sequel Coming In 2019, Original Cast Eyed To Return

Hopes of a sequel to 2009's zombie comedyhave been ongoing for years, but despite writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick being all for it nothing has ever happened. Lately the duo have been busy with a couple of movies you may have heard of,and this week's, which has them more in-demand than ever. But no matter how many projects they undertake,is the one that keeps coming up, and now they have an update fans have been waiting a decade for.Wernick tells Vulture that asequel isn't just a pipe dream anymore, but darn close to a reality. There's even a planned start date and release window...Wernick said.Wernick continued.starred Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone with the best Bill Murray cameo ever. It was a funny, suberversive take the stale zombie genre sorely needed. Now all of these years later I think we've seen enough riffs on these movies, which might make it hard forto stand out. That said, if Wernick is right and the original cast returns it would be huge.We've heard these kinds of promises before so what makes this different? Wernick's confidence, for one.Those are tough words to walk back. Stay tuned.