5/16/2018
'Zombieland' Sequel Coming In 2019, Original Cast Eyed To Return
Hopes of a sequel to 2009's zombie comedy Zombieland have been ongoing for years, but despite writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick being all for it nothing has ever happened. Lately the duo have been busy with a couple of movies you may have heard of, Deadpool and this week's Deadpool 2, which has them more in-demand than ever. But no matter how many projects they undertake, Zombieland 2 is the one that keeps coming up, and now they have an update fans have been waiting a decade for.
Wernick tells Vulture that a Zombieland sequel isn't just a pipe dream anymore, but darn close to a reality. There's even a planned start date and release window...
"We’re going on the tenth anniversary of ‘Zombieland,’” Wernick said. “’Zombieland’ came out October of 2009. We don’t know what you get someone for their tenth anniversary, but it may be a ‘Zombieland 2...The hope is that we’re shooting that thing early 2019 for an October of ’19 release,” Wernick continued. “With the original cast, by the way.”
Zombieland starred Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone with the best Bill Murray cameo ever. It was a funny, suberversive take the stale zombie genre sorely needed. Now all of these years later I think we've seen enough riffs on these movies, which might make it hard for Zombieland 2 to stand out. That said, if Wernick is right and the original cast returns it would be huge.
We've heard these kinds of promises before so what makes this different? Wernick's confidence, for one.
"We are sitting on information that we can’t entirely share at this moment, but we can just say we think fans of ‘Zombieland’ who have been hoping for a ‘Zombieland 2,’ that we will grant their wish very, very soon.”
Those are tough words to walk back. Stay tuned.