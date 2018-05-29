Zack Snyder Finally Moving Forward On Ayn Rand's 'The Fountainhead'

We haven't seen a ton from Zack Snyder since he dropped out of Justice League to deal with a personal tragedy. He's continued to have a small social media presence, occasionally dropping behind-the-scenes bits about his vision for the failed superhero film, and has been doing commercials for the various causes he supports. But we hadn't heard much about his making a comeback, and certainly not on anything related to DC Comics. Now it looks as if Snyder is ready to return, and it will be on his long-developing adaptation of Ayn Rand's The Fountainhead.
Snyder began developing the film a couple of years ago, as it's set up over at Warner Bros. where he does most of his work. It was through Vero that Snyder confirmed the news while answering a series of fan questions...
Published in 1943, The Fountainhead is a cornerstone of Rand's works preaching the virtues of individualism and objectivism, or rational self-interest. It follows an architect named Howard Rourke who battles against societal conventions in an effort to succeed strictly on his own terms. Rand adapted the book for King Vidor's 1949 film starring Gary Cooper and Patricia Neal.So @ZackSnyder is making Fountainhead. Where do I get the book or the movie— The_Question (@Ineedanswe) May 28, 2018
Frankly, it's a troublesome book to adapt, especially in light of the terrible recent adaptations of Rand's Atlas Shrugged. However, I'm convinced Snyder doesn't care about Rand's politics, or at least he doesn't care enough to make them prominent in a movie. Instead I think he'll boil the story down to being about an architect and his devotion to the creative process. How Snyder plans to integrate slo-mo and jump cuts into the designing of buildings is beyond me, but I know that he will! [Polygon]