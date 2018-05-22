Zachary Levi Gives Best Look Yet At DC's Live-Action 'Shazam'

There are plenty of set photos fromout there that show star Zachary Levi as the DC Comics hero, but this one comes from the actor himself. Levi posted an Instagram image of himself in costume as part of a promotional campaign at the Licensing Show in Las Vegas.If Warner Bros. is letting Levi put this image on blast we may see something more official soon. Thestar plays Shazam, the powerful superhero who emerges magically when young Billy Batson (Asher Angel) says the magic word, SHAZAM! Levi and Angel are joined in the cast by Mark Strong, Jack Dylan Grazer, Grace Fulton, and more.Directed by David F. Sandberg,opens April 5th 2019.