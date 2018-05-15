5/15/2018
X-Men Spinoff 'Gambit' Movie Is Apparently Going To Shoot This Summer
Fox's Gambit movie with Channing Tatum has been a joke for a couple years now. Every time they get their ducks in a row and start planning for it to shoot, the director drops out and does something else. So far we've seen Doug Liman, Rupert Wyatt, and Gore Verbinski exit, but Fox still plans to move forward with the film and a start date is rapidly approaching.
According to X-Men producer and X-Men: Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg, the current plan is for Gambit to shoot later in the summer. He tells Variety...
"We have a script that we love — that Channing loves. We’ve met with a bunch of directors in the last couple of weeks, and we’re hoping to actually pick one in the next couple of weeks and shoot the movie maybe the end of this summer.”
So the good news there is that they have a script in place, because that was also a major stumbling block. If a decision on a director is a couple of weeks away that suggests there are some names already in the mix. Still, it's tough to get too excited because we've been here before with this movie and nothing has happened. At this point I think if it doesn't meet the summer shoot Fox should just scrap the whole idea and come back to it some other time.