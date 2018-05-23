'Wildlife' Trailer: Carey Mulligan And Jake Gyllenhaal Lead Paul Dano's Debut Drama





Wildlife hits theaters on October 19th, right in the thick of awards season.





Paul Dano has been a solid presence in front of the camera for years, delivering memorable performances for directors Ang Lee, Rian Johnson, Paul Thomas Anderson, Denis Villeneuve, Kelly Reichardt, Steve McQueen and more. With his acclaimed directorial debut,, which premiered at Sundance to a chorus of good reviews, Dano proves himself to have been studying them the whole time.Co-written by Dano and Zoe Kazan,stars Carey Mulligan, Ed Oxenbould, Bill Camp, and Jake Gyllenhaal in an adaptation of Robert Ford's 1990 novel. Mulligan and Dano play a married couple in 1960s Montana who, along with their young son, see their family disrupted by shifting personal values and a raging wildfire nearby. Of all of Dano's influences the most I see reflected in this trailer is Reichardt, who is better than any other at finding that link between character and geography.