Watch Harrison Ford Crash An Interview With 'Solo' Star Alden Ehrenreich

Harrison Ford can be a curmudgeon during press junkets, especially when it comes to talking about the characters he will forever be known for. But occasionally he can be a really good sport, and played along with Entertainment Tonight in surprising's Alden Ehrenreich who is taking over as Han Solo...They probably told Ford who that Ehrenreich kid was just moments before he walked through the door. Seriously, it's a cool and genuine moment between the two actors. Ehrenreich has gigantic boots to fill and he's not going to please everybody. Ford was Han Solo for nearly 40 years before exiting the franchise in The Force Awakens, and he's always going to be THE guy no matter what. That said, early reactions to, which opens on May 25th, are pretty good and Ehrenreich is receiving some praise.