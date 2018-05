Title, Synopsis, And More For Hirokazu Koreeda's Film With Juliette Binoche And Catherine Deneuve

Hirokazu Koreeda is riding high right now, with his latest film scoring the prestigious Palme d'Or at Cannes just days ago. So this is the perfect time to start building up hype for his next film, which already had a decent amount of buzz for pairing up French superstars Juliette Binoche and Catherine Deneuve . Now the film has a title, a synopsis, and another French actress of some renown at the top of the bill.Koreeda's film is titled, and will mark his first movie set outside of Japan.andstar Ludivine Sagnier has joined Binoche and Deneuve in the cast, and as a huge fan of all three I have to say this is one of the most exciting casts of the year already. Nothing on Ethan Hawke who was previously said to be in the film, too.While the film sticks with Koreeda's core theme of complicated family dynamics, the synopsis shows that he's taking a meta approach with this particular story...No word on when this will premiere but we can likely expect it in 2019, probably just in time for Cannes.