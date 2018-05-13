Timothy Olyphant Eyes Lead Role In Tarantino's 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'









Deadline reports Olyphant is in talks for a lead role in the film which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Burt Reynolds, Michael Madsen, Tim Roth, and Kurt Russell. It's unclear who Olyphant would be playing, and if that character would be one of the fictional ones or based on an actual figure. There's a pretty healthy mix of both included in Tarantino's story about a fading Western TV star who, along with his best friend and stunt double, attempt to break in to Hollywood movies.





Am I wrong in thinking Olyphant might make for a great Charles Manson? It's not guaranteed the infamous cult leader will even figure into the story but if he does I think that's who Olyphant will play. Call it a hunch. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood opens August 9th 2019.

The first exposure a lot of people may have had to Timothy Olyphant was in the 1999 film,("Answer the question, Claire!"), which was one of a bunch of movies trying to emulate Quentin Tarantino's. Now Olyphant will get to actually work with Tarantino for real in his upcoming Manson era film,