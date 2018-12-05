The Week In DC: Barry Recruits A Villain While Diaz Attacks Team Arrow

With DeVoe moving closer to his goal of launching satellites that will reset everyone on the planet’s brain looming closer, the threat is very real for Team Flash. But how do you defeat someone who’s original power was to outthink you. DeVoe is literally unstoppable because he already knows you move before you do. As seen throughout the season, he’s out-thought Barry every step of the way. No matter what they do, they have always been one step behind. Adding to the fact that he has orchestrated to have powers from the bus metahumans, there’s almost no way to stop him from launching his plan.





The main goal is to stop DeVoe from launching the satellites into orbit that would cover the globe in dark matter and trigger the devolution of the planet. But since DeVoe has the powers of Kilg%re to control technology, they cannot launch any technology that would take the satellites down. Harry cannot think of a way to stop him since his intelligence is fading. Cisco cannot breach outside of the Earth’s atmosphere. They have to figure out a non-technical way of launching objects to attack the satellites. There’s only one way to do it, which would mean making a deal with the devil.









The only metahuman who has the ability to have a non-technical attack built into their powers would be Amunet Black (once again, Katee Sackhoff enjoying the hell out of this role). Able to telekinetically control a rare metal, she could use her powers to destroy the satellites. Of course, Amunet is a criminal mastermind who ruled some of Central City’s underworld in the trafficking of metahumans to the highest bidder. She tried to sell Barry (before knowing he was The Flash as she finds out this week), as well as countless others. However, they are desperate to stop DeVoe. First, they have to find out where she is, as she’s gone into hiding. After finding out her secret identity, they discover that she’s running an underground gambling operation and they need to recruit her to join their cause. Team Flash as worked with Killer Frost as well as with Captain Cold, so they could work with Amunet Black as well.





Caitlin secretly needs her help as well. When she was Killer Frost and in Amunet’s employment, Amunet used a secret splicer that could seemingly stop (and hopefully bring about) her Killer Frost persona. Caitlin keeps this a secret from the team as that’s her main goal. Knowing it’s in her best interest to not become devolved, Amunet agrees to help Team Flash, but she first needs their help. Her stash of the metallic rock she is able to control has been stolen from storage. Amunet’s former partner Norvock has stolen the metal in the hopes of selling it to the highest bidder.









Meanwhile, Harrison and Cisco has called upon the “Council of Wells” to help him regain his intelligence. However, the council is not too eager to help as they now think that Harrison is not intelligent and the council was formed for the purpose of sharing intelligence. Harrison is no longer intelligent, and therefore, kicked out of the group. Cisco decides to start up a new council, the “Council of Harrisons.” This group consists of more versions of Harrison Wells, these ones are “emotionally intelligent.” This gives actor Tom Cavanagh a chance to flex his comedic muscle for another episode as he plays various alternate earth versions of himself. Instead of getting him to regain intelligence, the group focuses on Harrison to focus on empathy as a means to defeating DeVoe. Trying to empathize with DeVoe, Harrison realizes that DeVoe hasn’t activated the device because he needs one thing: his wife Marlize, who we know has left him. It’s going to be about turning her to stop him.





Team Flash finds Norvock in the middle of making a deal with crime bosses to sell Amunet’s metal. While they are able to stop them (and get Amunet to not kill Norvock, although she kills his eye snake), Amunet goes back on the deal. Caitlin pleads with her to think about more than herself, so Amunet leaves Team Flash with a parting gift, a metallic shard bomb. She also reveals to Caitlin that the splicer she gave her was a placebo, meaning there’s no pharmaceutical means to help her bring Killer Frost back, it’s something she has to do herself.





They now have to take the fight to DeVoe to stop him.