'The Spy Who Dumped Me' Trailer: Mila Kunis And Kate McKinnon Are Not-So-Secret Agents

Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis are both funny ladies. Having them get wrapped up in the world of espionage, similar to what Melissa McCarthy pulled off with, is just a great idea. And it looks like director Susanna Fogel has pulled off the new comedy,, because this trailer is hilarious.The title is an obvious riff on James Bond film, but this looks closer toorthan anything else. McKinnon and Kunis play friends who get entangled in a global conspiracy when one's ex-boyfriend turns out to be a secret agent.McKinnon has been smart, killing it in these mid-level comedies likeand. The same goes for Kunis in bothmovies. They could probably carry a film like this by themselves but together should be comedy gold.Also starring Sam Heughan, Justin Theroux and Gillian Anderson,opens August 3rd.