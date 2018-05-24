'The Sisters Brothers' Trailer: Joaquin Phoenix & John C. Reilly Aim For Laughs In Jacques Audiard's Comedy Western

Of all the places for Palme d'Or winning director Jacques Audiard () to go, the dark comedy westernis the least likely. Audiard makes his English-language debut with the film that boasts a terrific cast led by John C. Reilly, Joaquin Phoenix, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Riz Ahmed, and I'm expecting it will be very popular on the fall festival circuit.That goes double now that the trailer is out and it looks like a strange synthesis of Audiard's gifts as a dramatic filmmaker with the comedic skills of his cast. Based on the novel by Patrick deWitt, the story follows siblings Eli and Charlie Sisters (Reilly and Phoenix) who have been hired to hunt down a thieving prospector in 1850s Oregon.The western genre has become fertile ground for comedy movies and they have found a home in the indie scene.andare two recent examples and both were notable presences at film festivals, so don't be surprised if Annapurna Pictures givesa similar run before it hits theaters this fall.