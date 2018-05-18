'The Happytime Murders' Trailer: This Puppet Comedy Is Definitely Not For The Kiddies

Thinkwith a puppet cast inspired by The Muppets and you've got a pretty good idea what to expect from. The very hard R-rated comedy from Brian Henson, the son of legendary Muppets creator Jim Henson, stars Melissa McCarthy in a film that, strangely enough, looks funnier and more human thanever did.McCarthy is joined by Maya Rudolph, Joel McHale, Jimmy O. Yang, Leslie David Baker, and Elizabeth Banks as the few humans in this film about two detectives, one human and one puppet, who must discover why the puppet cast of an '80s TV series are being killed. This is the first movie under the Henson Alternatives label. The title alone should tell you this isn't the studio that'll be teaching kids their ABCs.Here's the synopsis:opens August 17th. Watch the very NSFW trailer below.