5/31/2018
'The Crow' Remake Is Dead Again As Jason Momoa And Corin Hardy Exit
This is almost too funny at this point. Or pathetic, I guess. The Crow remake, which looked like it was finally going to take flight with Jason Momoa and director Corin Hardy, has crashed and burned yet again as both have exited the film. This comes not long after Sony had dated the film for October 11th 2019. So much for that.
And this looks like the kind of departure that could doom the film for good. As Deadline notes, not only did Hardy and Momoa formally withdraw from the film "this morning", but Sony Pictures was "close to exiting as the film’s worldwide distributor" due to creative and financial issues with the rights holder. Production would have kicked off in just a few weeks, too.
So what does this mean for the cursed project that has been years in the making? Honestly, who cares? Let it die. An attempted remake has been in the works since 2008 (!!!), with multiple directors and stars passing through, all in hopes of bringing the story of vengeful Eric Draven back to the big screen. Even with huge names like Mark Wahlberg and Bradley Cooper attached at different stages none of them got off the ground.
Now it may be done for good, which would be exactly what Alex Proyas, director of the cult classic 1994 movie, has always wanted. He didn't think a remake should happen because it would diminish the legacy of deceased star Brandon Lee. Maybe now is a good time to bury this movie once and for all.