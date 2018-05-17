Steven Spielberg And Leonardo DiCaprio May Team For A Ulysses S. Grant Biopic

While they've circled various projects since, Leonardo DiCaprio and Steven Spielberg haven't made a movie together since 2002's. That could be about to change, though, as Deadline reports they may collaborate on a movie about Civil War general and 18th President of the United States Ulysses S. Grant.The film would be an adaptation of Pultizer Prize winner Ron Chernow's book,, which attempts to put a positive spin on Grant's military service and two terms as President. Chernow is an amazing writer, especially in the realm of political history. His book on Alexander Hamilton is recognized as a driving influence on Lin-Manuel Miranda'smusical. David James Kelly () was hired to pen the screen adaptation.Spielberg and DiCaprio are in talks to take on the film which is set up at Lionsgate and seen as a priority for the studio. It's easy to see why, as they could have a potentialon their hands. That film actually included Jared Harris playing Grant in a very small role.It's all going to depend on working out the duo's busy schedules. Spielberg hasand aremake coming up, while DiCaprio will star in Quentin Tarantino's