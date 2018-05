SPOILERS*: 'Infinity War' Directors Go In Depth On Just About Everything

I think with all of the various thinkpieces and reveals that have come out regarding, this interview by the Russo Brothers is as good a place as any to close the book on that stuff. The duo spoke on the Happy Sad Confused podcast and touched on a number of subject, from that killer opening scene, to the various deaths and the potential for comebacks, to the reasons why certain characters acted how they did. So let's just start right from the top with their thoughts on the film's first few minutes, which saw the brutal deaths of both Loki and Heimdall...Anthony Russo said. He then added that Loki's death is very real and the trickster won't be popping up again miraculously like he has before.he added. The interviewer wouldn't let it go, asking for sure if this is a finality for Loki, to which Russo replied,As we and others have talked about plenty at this point, Infinity War isn't so much about the Avengers. It's Thanos' journey, and thus there are twists in the story that mess with our expectations. We expect Thor, who has lost Asgard, his brother, and best friend to Thanos, to get his revenge at the end, but Joe Russo says it was all misdirection...Joe said. “he said.explained Joe Russo.In a separate interview with Comicbook.com , they add that Thor's actions and those of Star-Lord reveal their human sides, and the decisions they made giving into that had drastic ramifications. Thanos couldn't have gotten as far as he did if they hadn't...When asked if Star-Lord would ever get his chance at redemption, Joe responds emphatically that he won'tDamn, okay. We get it.One of the most surprising deaths was that of Guardians of the Galaxy member, Gamora, who perished so that Thanos could acquire the Soul Stone. The Russos say they didn't have to run it past GOTG director James Gunn for approval first...Joe explained. Anthony continued,Many, including myself, have figured Gamora could return because of the connection she and Thanos now have to the Soul Stone. A younger version of the character is seen towards the end of the movie, so does that mean a comeback is imminent? Anthony says nope,So what was up with Hulk and Bruce Banner, anyway? First up, the duo acknowledge those trailer scenes featuring Hulk on the battlefield were all just a means of faking out the "predictive" audience. It's one of many fake-outs that appeared in footage or in set photos that were deliberately cut from the movie, or were never part of it at all.Ultimately, Hulk won't do squat to help Banner out of every tight spot he's in during the movie, and the Russos want to make it clear it's not because he's scared of Thanos. Banner and Hulk aren't friends, and after the events ofthey are in greater disharmony than ever...Finally, what's going to happen to Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor after? Is this really the end for them? Of course, the directors don't give a final answer but they do tease different paths for all of them. For some it may be an end, others a new beginning...Joe said.Anthony added.There's actually a lot more that gets covered in the podcast so if you want to learn aboutin greater detail it's definitely worth a listen.